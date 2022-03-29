Hull City are interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc ahead of the summer, according to a report by Fotomac.

Hull City were linked with a move for the Slovenia international in the January transfer window but a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

Zajc, 27, ended up staying in the Turkish Super Lig beyond the transfer deadline this past winter.

Fotomac claim the Tigers’ interest in him “continues” whilst Hellas Verona have also been mentioned as potential competition for his signature.

Potential addition for Hull City?

It is no secret that Hull City are expected to be busy this summer as they prepare for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of Shota Arveladze.

Zajc has been on the books at Fenerbahce, the team who Ilicali supports, since 2019 and has since made 60 appearances for the Turkish giants in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and two assists.

He started his career in his native country with spells at Interblock and Olimpija Ljubljana before moving to Italy to join Empoli in 2017.

He then spent two years with the Tuscany-based club and played a key role in their promotion from Serie B during his time there.

Fenerbahce forked out £3.15 million to land him (as per Transfermarkt) and they loaned him out to Genoa in the last campaign to get some game time under his belt.

Zajc still has another year left on his contract at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium but is now being linked with Hull City again.