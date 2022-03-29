Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy has asked why it can’t be the Tractor Boys that break into the League One play-off spots late on.

As it stands, Ipswich Town sit in 9th place in the League One table and have their eyes set on a late play-off push.

Kieran McKenna’s side are on an 11 game unbeaten run in the third tier and sit just five points behind Sheffield Wednesday in 6th, who occupy the last play-off spot.

Many will be led to believe that it has been a poor season for the Town, who were tipped to be fighting for automatic promotion in pre-season with the quality of signings they made.

As a result of the poor start to the season, manager Paul Cook was sacked and then shortly replaced by former Manchester United coach McKenna, who has since recouped momentum into the side.

But, it wasn’t early enough to break into a play-off spot just yet, but now they look at their absolute best, and a top-six finish looks well on the cards.

Ahead of the final run-in of the season, former Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has had his say on the chances of the Town getting finishing in a play-off spot:

“That’s the goal (play-offs) – that’s what we are going to try and do,” he said to The Totally Football League Show (via East Anglian Daily Times).

“We are 9th at the minute. If we win the next two we will probably be 8th. We have just got to keep going.

“The challenge is to try and win six on the bounce. It’s a huge challenge, but we are unbeaten in 11 now and our confidence is sky high.

“So yeah, why not? In every single league somebody always comes in the back door. Why can’t it be us this season?

“Plymouth put six wins in a row together before they played us last weekend and that has guaranteed them a play-off spot. That shows it is possible. That’s what we are aiming for.”

Can they do it?

Ipswich Town’s next two outings consist of Cambridge United at home and Shrewsbury Town away – two games where McKenna’s side would surely fancy themselves.

If they were to pick up six points, it will send a message to the rest of the league that they are ready for a battle as we enter the final stages.

However, the next two games after that are the top two in League One – Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, which won’t be easy games by any means.

Town round off their season with games against Crewe Alexandra and Charlton Athletic. Again, two games where they will fancy themselves to take three points.

With 18 points still to play for and six points between them and the play-offs, Ipswich Town could well break into the play-off spots.