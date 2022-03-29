Journalist David Lynch says he can ‘absolutely’ see Liverpool youngster Neco Williams making his loan stay at Fulham permanent in the summer.

Williams, 20, has shone on loan at Fulham since joining back in January. The Welsh international has netted twice and assisted as many in his nine Championship appearances so far, with reports backing the Londoners to pursue a permanent deal.

And separate reports have suggested that Williams would be open to making the permanent switch to Craven Cottage with first-team opportunities at Liverpool limited.

And having his say on the matter, trusted Liverpool reporter Lynch told Anfield Watch when asked if he can see Williams moving to Fulham permanently in the summer:

“Absolutely. Neco has been a revelation since making the switch to Fulham and, if they secure promotion to the Premier League as expected, it’d be a surprise if they decided against a move.”

Lynch though went on to reveal that Williams was available for just £10million last summer, compared to recent reports which have suggested a £12million price tag.

“Liverpool were willing to strike a deal last summer for around £10million and the player himself was keen on going in order to get more minutes,” he continued.

“On the basis of his performances for Fulham so far, I doubt that asking price will have shifted much at all and could see an agreement being struck at around that this summer.”