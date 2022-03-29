Tjaronn Chery spent two-and-a-half years on the books with QPR before departing for Chinese side Guizhou Hengfeng Zincheng in January 2017.

QPR signed Chery from Dutch side FC Groningen in the summer of 2015, giving the Suriname international the chance to test himself outside of The Netherlands for the first time in his career.

The attacking midfielder went on to become a firm favourite among the QPR faithful too, with his playmaking ability and eye for a long-range goal making him an entertaining watch.

But what is Chery up to now?

Well, after leaving QPR for China in 2017, Chery would go on to spend much of the next two-and-a-half years plying his trade in the country.

He was on the books with Guizhou Hengfeng Zincheng for the entire time but spent the duration of the 2018/19 season on loan in Turkey with Kayserispor, where he netted 10 goals and laid on five assists in 37 games.

Chery then left China in August 2019 to join Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on a free transfer, and he has remained there since.

Once again, the now 33-year-old has endeared himself to supporters at another club. Across all competitions, the attacking midfielder has played a hefty 122 times for the Israeli outing, chipping in with 33 goals and 28 assists in the process. Chery remains a key part of the side too, captaining Barak Bakhar’s men for much of this season.

This season, Chery has managed nine goals and 12 assists, including an impressive seven goal contributions in six UEFA Europa Conference League games.