Journalist David Lynch says that he expects Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho to become a Liverpool player ‘by the end of the season’.

Carvalho, 19, was close to joining Liverpool from Fulham in January. But time ran out for the two clubs to finalise a deal and Carvalho has remained at Craven Cottage.

The attacking midfielder has scored seven and assisted six in his 27 league appearances for Fulham so far this season, who currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table.

Reports linking Carvalho with a move to Anfield have heated up once again. it seems inevitable that Carvalho will become a Red in the summer and having his say on the latest developments, Lynch told Anfield Watch:

“Liverpool already reached an agreement to sign Carvalho in January, they just weren’t able to finalise things due to time restrictions. Both clubs were happy, however, to shake hands on the same agreed figure and simply push back to the summer in order to avoid going through a tribunal.

“With personal terms unlikely to be an issue (let’s be honest, those tend to get agreed in advance anyway) I expect Carvalho to become a Liverpool player at the end of this season.”

Football Insider revealed earlier in the week that Liverpool have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ for sign Carvalho in the summer – his contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer but Fulham will be due compensation.