Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has suggested that the club will look to make ‘five or six’ changes to his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Pompey currently find themselves 10th in League One, with the prospect of a play-off finish looking increasingly unlikely.

With Cowley keen to bolster his squad, scouting missions have already begun with the former Huddersfield Town boss spotted at Sixfields over the weekend observing Northampton Town’s victory over Hartlepool United.

Despite incomings seemingly high on the club’s agenda, big decisions will need to be made on the future’s of several first-team members, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs heading the list of 12 players who currently see their deals expire at the end of the season.

Speaking about his transfer plans for the summer, Cowley suggested he may not be able to make as many changes as he would have anticipated, as per a report by The News:

”It will be a challenge for sure. We want to try and get the continuity and we would like to be in a position where we’re maybe making 5-6 changes to the squad and not nine or 10 as we envisaged this summer.

“That’s ultimately where we are as a football club and that’s why we’re in a transitional period.”

A big summer for Cowley’s Portsmouth…

Despite Pompey’s late season surge, inconsistency has come back to haunt them over the course of the season.

Added firepower at the top of the pitch will surely be a priority, with the future of top-goalscorer Harness still not clarified despite Pompey holding the option to extend his contract.

There are also question marks surrounding the goalkeeping situation. With current number one Gavin Bazunu looking increasing unlikely to extend his loan stay for next season, will current Bradford City loanee Alex Bass be promoted to first-choice?

With so many decisions still yet to be decided Portsmouth are set for a very busy summer transfer window.