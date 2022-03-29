Peterborough United’s U23 side are playing Sheffield United this afternoon, and four trialists have been named in the starting XI.

It looks as though Peterborough United are heading for League One football next season.

Their long-awaited return to Championship football has far from gone to plan, with Darren Ferguson departing and former boss Grant McCann returning to take up the managerial reigns at London Road.

Planning for the summer and the 2022/23 campaign will be well underway, regardless of which division Posh find themselves in, and McCann and co will have their transfer targets lined up. And, in a bid to cast an eye over some potential new signings, some trialists have linked up with the club.

In fact, four trialists have been named in the Peterborough United U23s against Sheffield United’s youngsters this afternoon (Tuesday).

Team news for today's U23 clash with Sheffield United: Blackmore, Trialist A, Powell, Thomas, Trialist B, Peters, Van Lier, Trialist C, Darlington, Trialist D, McGlinchey.#pufc — Posh Match Day Live (@PoshMatchLive) March 29, 2022

There is no mention of who any of the trialists are, but it will be hoped that they can impress in their bids to earn a deal with Posh.

A chance for shrewd additions

Around this time of year, there may well be an influx of trialists up and down the Football League.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is one manager who has spoken about releasing some of his academy players early to give them the chance to earn deals before the summer while also freeing up space to bring in some of his own trialists, and it opens the door for some bargain deals to be done.

Over time, many young talents have shown they can develop and grow quickly under the right tutelage after being released – one that comes to mind is Tyrone Mings, who was released by Southampton at 16 for being too short before making a name for himself at Ipswich Town.

If Peterborough United could strike gold in a similar way, it could be a big boost moving forward, having both on and off-pitch benefits.