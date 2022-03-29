Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell joined Bournemouth on loan on what was a very hectic January transfer deadline day for the Cherries.

Bournemouth added the 24-year-old to their ranks for the remainder of the season to hopefully give a helping hand towards their push for promotion.

It hasn’t gone too well stats wise for Cantwell, who hasn’t registered a single goal or assist in his eight appearances for his new club, but he seems to be enjoying his time on the south coast nevertheless.

The attacking midfielder was essentially forced out of Norwich City after being an instrumental figure for his club in the previous two seasons. He had made only eight league appearances before joining Bournemouth, and played on a few occasions for the U23 set-up.

When he was an important player for them, Daniel Farke was the manager of the Canaries, and Cantwell has made comparisons on his former boss to his new boss in Scott Parker:

“I think I’ve had a fantastic experience with my first manager in Daniel Farke at Norwich. No matter what happened, we had a fantastic time together and he really helped develop me,” he said to Bournemouth Echo.

“I think since I’ve been here, I felt a very similar feeling with the manager (Scott Parker). It’s just a manager that wants and see something, that I can become a better footballer.

“I’ve got ambitions, and he knows that, everyone knows that you want to fulfil them and he is helping me, he’s helping me understand the game. He’s helping me with my positional, because obviously positioning-wise I have changed. It’s just a matter of time before I start playing my best football and I’ll definitely have him to thank for that.”

According to Norfolk Live, Bournemouth reportedly have an option to buy Cantwell at the end of the season.

Can he reignite his career?

If Bournemouth end up picking up the 24-year-old on a permanent deal, there’s no doubt that he can reignite his career in his new surroundings. The fact he is still under 25 means he’s still got a long way to go and there’s more than enough time to get back to himself.

However, he could return to the Canaries if they are relegated to the Championship, and considering how good he was in the second tier last time out, there still might be plans for him to be used in Dean Smith’s side.