Leyton Orient have confirmed Theo Archibald is set to miss the next two games after a breach of FA rules.

Archibald, 24, has been a mainstay in Leyton Orient’s starting XI this season, playing 36 times across all competitions.

However, he was absent from the 2-2 draw with Colchester United earlier this month after being sent off the game prior against Carlisle United. Archibald was given a second yellow card in the 49th minute and now, he is poised to serve a further ban.

The O’s official website has released a statement revealing that Archibald breached FA Rule E3, using abusive and/or threatening language towards an official after his red card. As a result, the left-sided ace is set to serve a two-match ban and has been given a fine of £750.

Archibald denied the charge and requested a hearing, but an independent Regulatory Commission imposed the sanction after the charges were proven.

What now for Wellens?

Archibald has maintained his place in the Leyton Orient starting XI in the three games under Richie Wellens’ management, starting every game as the former Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers boss enjoys a perfect start to life with the club.

Options on the wing are pretty limited in terms of depth, so there may well be a slight shuffle around in Archibald’s absence.

Otis Khan has spent plenty of his career playing on the wing despite much of his game time this season coming as a full-back or wing-back, so he could be the leading contender to take the suspended Archibald’s place.