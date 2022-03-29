Hull City youngster Henry Curtis has joined Hall Road Rangers on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Hull City have given the defender the green light to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Curtis, 18, has been loaned out by the Tigers for the first time in his career.

He has linked up with teammate Sam Deacon at Haworth Park.

One for the future at Hull City

Curtis has been on the books at Hull City since U12s level and has since risen up through the academy ranks with the East Yorkshire club.

The Scunthorpe-born teenager is currently on a scholarship deal that he penned back in 2020 and will be hoping to bag a professional contract in the near future.

He has been a regular for the U18s side over the past couple of years and has more recently been playing for the U23s under Andy Dawson, scoring his first goal at that level last October against Bristol City.

Hull City have been loaning out a few players over recent weeks and have sent Macauley Snelgrove back to Cleethorpes Town, Andy Cannon to Stockport County, Tom Nixon to Pickering Town, Rio Dyer to Cinderford Town and David Robson to Farsley Celtic.

All the above players will return to the MKM Stadium this summer and the club will have decisions to make on their futures.

The Tigers’ first-team are back in action after the international break on Friday night at home to promotion chasing Huddersfield Town.