Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said one academy youngster will “definitely” play for the first-team before the end of the season, stating one has “impressed” him ever since he arrived.

The Lilywhites look to be taking steps in the right direction under Lowe’s management.

Under Frankie McAvoy’s management, Preston North End had stagnated, by Lowe has arrived and made Preston North End tough to beat. While the former Plymouth Argyle boss may have hoped some of his eight Championship draws would be wins, he has provided a decent foundation for the future in his first few months at Deepdale.

Developing academy players can play a huge role in taking a club forward, and Preston boss Lowe has confirmed one academy player will be featuring before the end of the season.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Lowe said at a Meet the Manager night on Monday that one talent will “definitely” be seen before the end of the season, stating the unnamed player caught his eye as soon as he arrived.

“There will be one youngster who you’ll see before the end of the season, definitely,” he said.

“He’s caught my eye and impressed me ever since I walked through the door.”

Building for the future

Lowe went on to discuss how he is determined to give academy talents the chance to break through, admitting it would be “nice” for Preston fans to see one of their own break into the side.

It’s an approach that can be extremely fruitful in the long run. Not only does it give fans a player they really want to get behind, but it can be a way to avoid spending heavily on players from elsewhere if they can develop exactly what they need in to youth academy. On top of that, it can give the players themselves the platform to showcase their talents to clubs in higher leagues.

The summer provides Lowe with the chance to really develop some young stars ahead of next season and make his mark on the squad as he strives to build a foundation for a prosperous future at Deepdale.