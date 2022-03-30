Tranmere Rovers currently sit in 7th place of the League Two table as they look to earn promotion back into League One.

Manager Micky Mellon has had an inconsistent season in charge of Rovers so far and with promotion in sight, Mellon can not slip up from here on out.

Mellon has had his fair share of criticism about the way he manages Rovers, with many fans not liking his preferred defensive style of football and think that the Whites should be playing a more intense game.

Despite this, Mellon has made little changes to the team attacking wise, and is still preferring to play defensive football.

So, is Mellon the right man to take Tranmere Rovers forward?

Promotion chances and form…

Nearing the end of January, Rovers sat a comfortable 2nd in the League Two table, but since then it’s all gone wrong for Mellon’s men.

Since the 1st of February, Tranmere Rovers have not won one away game – losing five and drawing two, which simply isn’t good enough for a promotion pushing side.

Despite this, Rovers have been excellent playing at home, and since the 1st of February Mellon’s side have won four home matches and drawing one.

The problem that Mellon has is that he instructs the team not to press as heavy away from home, so they aren’t as active and don’t create many chances, whereas at home it is the opposite.

Rovers chance for promotion is now looking slim, but with a fairly easy run of games until the end of the season Mellon and his team will need to capitalise on that.

Tranmere Rovers should give Mellon the job until the end of the season, but if he can’t turn this away form around and get the Whites promoted – questions will need to be asked about his position in the summer.