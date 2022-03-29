Brighton’s Jaami Qureshi and West Ham’s Mesaque Dju are both on trial with QPR.

QPR’s U23 side host Charlton Athletic’s U23 side this afternoon.

It’s another game for the R’s youngsters to showcase their talents ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and in an exciting bit of news for QPR fans, the club has a couple of youngsters on trial.

Qureshi, 18, and Dju, 23, are both trialling for QPR’s U23 side in the game v Charlton Athletic U23s today, as per the club’s earlier tweet:

Dju is an exciting prospect. The Portuguese attacker is a product of Benfica’s youth academy but moved to England with West Ham in 2019.

Hes yet to make a first-team appearance for the Hammers but has plenty of experience with Portugal’s youth sides, having earned nine caps for the U20 side, scoring twice.

Qureshi meanwhile has scored twice and assisted as many in his 13 U18 Premier League appearances for Brighton’s U18 side this season.

QPR’s newfound philosophy…

QPR have gained a reputation over the past few years for bringing these youngsters into their own youth sides, and developing them into first-team players.

The obvious example is Ebere Eze who’s since netted QPR upwards of £20million following his move to Crystal Palace in 2020.

And R’s fans will be hoping that Qureshi and Dju are another couple of shrewd, potential captures by QPR – they’re both on trial and could yet be handed deals ahead of the summer, where Mark Warburton will no doubt take a look at them ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.