Nottingham Forest could face a battle to keep hold of centre-back Joe Worrall this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s skipper is understandably a wanted-man ahead of this summer, with representatives from Premier League trio West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton said to be in attendance of the Reds’ FA Cup tie against Liverpool last weekend.

Worrall, 25, has featured in 33 games in all competitions for his side this season, with 29 of those coming in the league.

He is usually partnered with two other defenders in a back-three, most commonly Steve Cook and Scott McKenna.

If Nottingham Forest were to lose Worrall this summer it would open the door for another defender to come in, step forward Millwall’s Jake Cooper.

Should be on Nottingham Forest’s radar

Cooper has been a great servant to Millwall and has been on their books for the past six years, making 244 appearances in all competitions.

Not only a solid defender, he can pop up with goals and assists if needed. In his career at the Lions, he has netted 20 goals and assisted 12 from the back.

He would fit into Steve Cooper’s side perfectly in the middle or right of the back-three formation, with his aerial presence and strength proving difficult for strikers to prevail.

It won’t be easy to get a deal done though but funds would be freed up if a top flight side came calling for Worrall.

Nottingham Forest are back after the international break on Saturday and take on Blackpool away as they look to reach the play-offs this term.