Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore couldn’t hide his happiness when discussing Saido Berahino’s return to the Burundi national team for the first time since 2020.

His pleasure will have been amplified when the 28-year-old became captain over the weekend for his national team.

Berahino’s side were defeated 1-0 by Bahrain, but the Sheffield Wednesday man will take pride in the fact he is back wearing his nation’s colours.

Getting back to his best

When Moore brought Berahino back to England last summer, he knew he had a job on his hands getting him back to the player we saw at West Brom when he broke into the side.

When discussing his progress since joining in the summer on a free transfer, Moore said (quotes via The Star):

“I’m delighted for him, really… He’d been away from here, and in the summer when I thought we could get him back in, we wanted him here.

“When he arrived we realised that he’d probably lost a bit of the power and speed and tempo that he needed for his game. So we’ve been doing some incredible work with him, and credit to him for putting that work in.

“It’s work that not everybody will see, and he’s getting his just rewards for it.”

It is clear to see that Moore has been impressed with his progress, along with his national team coach, but more importantly Sheffield Wednesday fans have been impressed with his recent form. Berahino has eight goals and assists in his last eight games, including a hat trick against Cambridge United.

Firing for the final stages…

Berahino’s recent goal revival comes at a good time for the Owls as they approach the final month of the season.

With Lee Gregory back to full fitness, the pairing of Gregory and Berahino will be a mouth-watering prospect for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The pair have 15 goals combined for the Owls in the league this season, a tally that needs to increase before the season ends to help Sheffield Wednesday reach the play-offs.

Berahino will be back available for Moore this weekend at home to AFC Wimbledon, and Moore will be hoping he returns in goalscoring form for his national side who face Liberia this afternoon.