AFC Wimbledon have confirmed that centre-back Darius Charles has taken charge of first-team duties on a temporary basis following Mark Robinson’s departure.

Charles, 34, returned to AFC Wimbledon last summer and, despite playing only two times, has been an important figure off the pitch and in the dressing room, helping younger players with his experience and leadership.

However, after the departure of Head Coach Robinson by mutual consent, it has been confirmed that Charles has assumed a new temporary role.

As announced on the Dons’ official website, the defender will be taking charge of first-team duties on a temporary basis. Charles will be supported by current coaches Rob Tuvey, Ashley Bayes and James Oliver Pearce in the role as he begins to prepare the Wimbledon squad for the upcoming clash against Sheffield Wednesday

The task at hand

Charles will have the challenge of turning the tide and stopping an in-form Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, with the Dons currently in retched form.

Under Robinson, Wimbledon were on a run of five consecutive defeats and a massive 21 without a win, leaving them at serious threat of being relegated to League Two. Thankfully, the teams around them have been in terrible form too. The Dons currently occupy 21st place but are only one point behind 20th placed Fleetwood Town.

Fellow relegation candidates Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe and the aforementioned Fleetwood are all struggling for points in the fight to stay up, so Charles will be hoping he can galvanise the squad to lift them away from the drop zone while he’s in charge.