Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey is starting for the U23s again this afternoon, as per their official club Twitter account.

Charlton Athletic are handing the midfielder some more minutes for their development squad against QPR.

Forster-Caskey, 27, continues to fight back from injury.

The Addicks have named their starting XI against the Hoops, with the likes of Harris O’Connor and Ryan Galvin also getting starts (see tweet below):

Closing in on Charlton Athletic return

Forster-Caskey has been missed in the middle of the park for Charlton Athletic in this campaign and hasn’t made a single appearance.

He made his return for the U23s a couple of weeks ago and scored after just 25 seconds against Watford before playing another 66 minutes last week against Peterborough United.

The Addicks’ boss Johnnie Jackson said that he was in contention to make his return to the first-team squad last time out against Doncaster Rovers.

However, he didn’t end up making the bench and it is understandable that his side aren’t rushing him back into the action.

Forster-Caskey will be hoping he can get back onto the pitch before the end of the season with just seven games left to play.

He has been on the books at The Valley since 2017 and has made 111 appearances for the London club in all competitions since then, becoming a popular figure with the fans along the way.

Charlton Athletic don’t really have anything to play for now after their three wins on the spin against Gillingham, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers and are sat in 14th place.