Report coming out of Europe have suggested that new Besiktas boss Valerien Ismael is set to raid his former club West Brom for the signing of Daryl Dike.

Dike, 21, signed for West Brom from Orlando City in January. The Baggies paid £7million for the striker under Ismael who has previously worked with the USA international at Barnsley.

Since, Ismael has been replaced with Steve Bruce. This month though, Ismael has returned to management with Turkish top flight side Besiktas, and now reports are suggesting that he could be about to raid his former club.

European outlet Haber365 (via BirminghamLive) are claiming that Ismael wants to bring Dike on loan to Besiktas for an initial loan fee of up to €3million, and that the French manager wants to insert an option to buy the West Brom man.

Dike is under contract at The Hawthorns until 2026.

Sorry, what?

Dike to Besiktas is laughable. Ismael has only been at the club for a handful of days and already reports are suggesting that he wants to sign Dike for a third time in his short career as a professional footballer.

The reports have to be taken with a pinch of salt – Ismael surely knows that he doesn’t have a chance of bringing Dike to Turkey just a few weeks after West Brom broke the bank to bring him in.

But stranger things have happened in football. For Dike, he knows that Ismael can get the best out of him and after seeing West Brom struggle under Bruce, he could yet be looking for a swift exit from the club.

But it seems highly unlikely that Dike will be going anywhere any time soon, with Baggies fans hoping that the striker an fire them to a much more positive season next time round.

Up next for West Brom is a Championship clash v Birmingham City.