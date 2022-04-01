Rotherham United’s midfield has arguably been the best part of the squad this season, but, interest in Jamie Lindsay has heated up over recent times.

In January, Portsmouth had a failed attempt of signing the Rotherham United man in the closing stages of the winter transfer window.

But more recent reports have emerged that Danny Cowley’s side are ready to reignite their pursuit of the Scotsman and will try and get a deal done in the summer window.

Lindsay sees his contract come to an end in June, but the club hold an option to extend it for a further 12-months, which they will surely do to hopefully receive a fee.

If the 26-year-old leaves, Ollie Rathbone, Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles and Hakeem Odoffin will be the midfielders left at the club, leaving a space for another one to enter the side.

All the names above all happen to be pretty young so a more experienced player in the middle of the park could be needed.

A man they should look at is a very well known one to the Millers – Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

Rotherham United return?

The 28-year-old spent three years at Rotherham United, making 128 appearances and becoming a real fan favourite to many.

HIs Cardiff City contract expires at the end of the season and his future is unclear.

Vaulks has made 30 appearances this season in all competitions for Steve Morison’s side but with his long-term future with the Welsh outfit up in the air, Paul Warne should swoop in and bring him back to South Yorkshire.