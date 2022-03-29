Stoke City currently sit in a disappointing 15th place and will be determined to improve in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Hopes of a push for promotion have dwindled once again for Stoke City, with their fight to earn at least a top six finish never really gaining significant momentum.

The Potters’ terrible form over recent months has seen pressure pile on the shoulders of manager Michael O’Neill, but regardless of who is in charge next season, there may well be a freshen up among the Stoke City squad.

Here, we take a look at the possible changes ahead of next season…

One player whose time at Stoke City looks set to come to an end is long-serving midfielder Joe Allen. The Welshman is out of contract at the end of the season and it has been reported that he is keen to return to his Welsh roots. If he does depart, it would bring an end to a six-year affiliation with the Potters, for whom he has played 213 times across all competitions.

There may well be a defensive re-shuffle too, with a number of players out of contract. Among the players who see their deals end this summer is former England international Phil Jagielka, who has played 12 times since joining from Derby County in January. James Chester’s deal is also up at the end of the season, while Liam Moore and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are only on loan.

However, the aforementioned Moore has expressed his desire to earn a long-term stay with Stoke City, so he may well end up joining permanently from fellow Championship side Reading.

Another defender who was linked earlier this year is Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik. The Potters were credited with interest in a loan deal in January but a move failed to materialise, and it remains to be seen if they revive their interest this summer.

The departures of loan players will put Stoke City down on numbers when the season ends, with all of Abdallah Sima, Josh Maja, Romaine Sawyers and Jaden Philogene-Bidace only in on temporary deals, as are Moore and Harwood-Bellis.

A number of other first-team players also see their deals expire, including Nick Powell, Tommy Smith, Jordan Thompson and Steven Fletcher. Mario Vrancic’s deal is also up, but the Potters have a 12-month option on the former Norwich City man.