Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieth Treacy has said that he ‘thought United was big’ until he later went to Wednesday.

Treacy, 33, began his career at Blackburn Rovers. The Irishman would go on to represent the likes of Burnley, Preston North End, Barnsley and more during an 11-year career as a professional footballer, representing both Sheffield sides too.

The midfielder played for Sheffield United on loan during the 2009/10 season and then on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the 2011/12 season.

Appearing on a recent episode of Under The Cosh, Treacy recalled his time at both clubs, remembering his infamous goal for Sheffield Wednesday which helped them on their way to promotion to the Championship in 2012.

“I had been at Sheffield United, and I went on loan to Wednesday,” he began.

“I think there were only four games left, and United were 2nd and Wednesday were 3rd, and I scored a goal down at Brentford at 12 o’clock on a Sunday to put us 2nd, and then United played and lost. So we stayed 2nd and beat Wycombe at home and got promoted.”

Treacy joked:

“I think that’s the only reason Wednesday fans like me, I think it was a free-kick I scored against Brentford.”

Before saying:

“I thought United was big until I went to Wednesday. In my experience, Wednesday was a small bit bigger.”

Treacy hasn’t played since leaving St Pat’s in Ireland in 2016. But the Irishman will surely look back on time career, especially his time at Wednesday, with great pride.

It was his form at Hillsborough which saw him claim five caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2011, helping his nation win the Nations Cup in 2011.

Treacy is one of a number of players who’ve represented both the blue and red sides of Sheffield. Although his comments may not go down so well with one side it’ll certainly go down well with the other, with his time at Wednesday arguably being more memorable.