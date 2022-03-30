Sunderland signed Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham Hotspur back in January and the young winger has made a bright start to life on Wearside.

The former Leeds United man joined the Black Cats following 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Spurs’ U23 where he contributed to seven goals.

It took some time for Clarke to settle and find consistent game time, but his performances have shown spells of class and although there is a lot to work on, he is clearly benefiting from the consistent minutes at this level.

Sunderland remain on a quest for promotion and should they achieve this their budget to spend on players like Clarke will be significantly more flexible than if they were to stay in the third tier for a fifth consecutive season.

Would Clarke fit Alex Neil’s system?

New head coach Alex Neil is still somewhat finding his feet at the helm of Sunderland. Through his time at Norwich City and Preston North End, he is known for preferring to implement a high tempo, pressing game based on solid defensive foundations.

We have seen hints of this already with Sunderland now on a run of six unbeaten with four clean sheets throughout that period. Since Neil took over, Clarke has started four games and earned himself his first goal in red and white in the Wearsiders’ 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Clarke can be deployed both on the wing and at wing-back making him a valuable, versatile asset to have and that means he can also feature in both of Neil’s systems so far, the 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1.

At 21, Clarke is an energetic player and this will help his ability to play in a high tempo side. He shows directness on the ball and is sometimes the only player to try and run at an opposition defence. These skills make him crucial both from the starting XI and off the bench, because Clarke’s speed against tired legs can and already has proved a game-changer.

Will a deal happen?

Ultimately, it is too early to say. Sunderland have more pressing issues to deal with currently in their scrap for the top six and so far there have been no rumours linking Clarke to a permanent move to Wearside.

Despite this, he is seemingly enjoying his time at Sunderland and he clearly fits the Black Cat’s recruitment structure and Neil’s style of play.

Sunderland have already pulled off an unlikely deal with Spurs last summer where they were able to sign Dennis Cirkin on a permanent deal. With this relationship already in place, it could pave the way for another to be around the corner.