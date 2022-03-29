Middlesbrough have sold out their away allocation at Peterborough United this weekend, as per their official club website.

Middlesbrough will be backed by just shy of 3,700 fans on Saturday.

Boro are back in action this weekend at London Road after the international break.

Chris Wilder’s side were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the FA Cup in their last game and will be itching to get back to Championship football.

Middlesbrough eyeing promotion

Middlesbrough have an exciting end to the campaign coming up and have their sights firmly set on a place in the play-offs.

They are currently 7th in the table and are two points outside the top six with nine games left to play.

Blackburn Rovers sit a place above them in the league but have been stuttering over recent weeks under former Boro boss Tony Mowbray and are at serious risk of slipping away if they can’t hit form again soon.

Middlesbrough have two games in hand on Rovers and have also played less than the likes of Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, QPR, Nottingham Forest and Millwall around them.

Wilder’s men are on a roll in the league at the moment and are unbeaten in their last four outings. Their last loss came away at Barnsley on 26th February and that will be eager not to have a repeat of that against 23rd place Peterborough United.

Grant McCann’s side go into the game in confident mood after beating QPR away before the break. However, they remain seven points from safety.