Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 6th place in the Championship, with the fight for the play-offs likely to go down to the wire.

Tony Mowbray’s side looked as though they were in the fight for the top two at one point, but their drop away in form has left them right in the middle of the Championship play-off scrap.

Regardless of which division Blackburn Rovers find themselves in next season, the summer transfer window will be vital for them as they face the possibility of a host of high-profile departures.

Here, we look at what Blackburn Rovers’ side may look like next season…

Among the key players linked with a move away from Ewood Park is Chilean striker Ben Brereton Diaz. Reports from Europe have said that La Liga giants Sevilla remain interested in the 20-goal striker, as do Premier League side Leeds United.

The interest in Brereton Diaz may mean Rovers are in the market for a replacement this summer. In fact, Mowbray may well want another striker regardless. One man who has been linked is Toulouse star Rhys Healey, who has been in fine form in France’s Ligue 2. The 27-year-old has scored 17 goals in 32 games this season, taking him to 32 in 68 since arriving from MK Dons.

Another first-team mainstay whose situation is shrouded by uncertainty is captain Darragh Lenihan. The Irishman is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal, with MLS side New York Red Bulls said to be keen in February. Lenihan has become a key player for Blackburn Rovers since making his way through the club’s youth ranks and losing him would come as a significant blow.

One player linked that could be seen as a replacement is former Manchester City youngster Cameron Humphreys. The defender sees his deal with Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem expire in the summer and has recently been linked with a return to England, and Blackburn Rovers are among those credited with interest.

Other key senior players who are out of contract this summer are Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe. While the former was linked with Bournemouth in January, it was exclusively revealed to The72 last week that the latter is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Regardless of which division Blackburn Rovers find themselves in next season, the side that lines up on the opening day of the 2022/23 could end up looking very different to the current team.