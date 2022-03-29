Luton Town have an allocation of 3,176 for their trip to Peterborough United next week, as per the club’s official website.

Luton Town make the journey to London Road next Tuesday and will be backed by a bumper away following.

The Hatters have already sold out their initial allocation of 2,336.

They have now been given an extra 840 tickets for their fans to snap up.

Exciting times for Luton Town

These are exciting times to be a Luton Town supporter as the club eye promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters are currently sat in 3rd place in the Championship table and are six points behind the automatic places. However, 2nd position AFC Bournemouth have two games in on them still.

Just getting into the play-offs will be a fantastic achievement in itself for Nathan Jones’ side and they are four points inside the top six with eight matches left to play.

Their rise from from non-league and steady progression up the football pyramid shows that anything is possible in football with the right ownership and recruitment policies.

Luton Town are back in action this weekend after the international break and Millwall at home and go into the clash in confident mood after beating Hull City 3-1 away in their last game.

The Lions will be a tough opponent though and have play-off aspirations of their own right now under Gary Rowett.

The Bedfordshire outfit then take on Peterborough United as the matches start to come thick and fast for clubs in the second tier.