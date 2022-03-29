“Just because he’s injured now doesn’t mean there’s a long-term problem. He’ll come back from it. It’s not like he’s 38 or something. I really like Griggy. Whatever league we’re in, I think the club should try to keep him. He ‘gets’ the club, he gets what we’re about. He’s great to coach and manage and has become an integral part of the dressing room.

“I like to have four strikers and I’d like to think he’ll be one of them.”

Grigg has proved to be a great player and character to have around the squad, and his experience has definitely helped the less experienced players in the club.

He is a natural in this division, and has had spells in the Championship too, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to snap up the 30-year-old. The Sunderland loanee sees his contract expire at the end of the season, and it looks as if there’s next to no chance of seeing the Black Cats offer him a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

That would make it easier for the Millers – he would be a free agent and having supposedly enjoyed his time in Yorkshire, it won’t be difficult to tie him down on a permanent deal with personal terms looking to not be a problem.

Also, with Freddie Ladapo handing in a transfer request during the winter window, he looks set to leave the club after three years service, meaning Grigg staying put would help Warne massively with his squad for next season.

Rotherham United could also see 21-goal ace Michael Smith depart at the end of the campaign.