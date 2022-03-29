Hartlepool United host Mansfield Town in League Two this evening.

Mansfield Town make the trip to Hartlepool tonight, to face Graeme Lee’s side in League Two.

Hartlepool currently sit in 13th place of the table after a steady first season back in the Football League, having undergone an unexpected managerial change earlier in the season too.

Meanwhile, Mansfield have shot up he table under Nigel Clough after their poor start to the campaign, sitting in 8th place of the table ahead tonight and with games in hand on those above them.

And offering his prediction for tonight’s game at Victoria Park, The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted:

Mansfield have grabbed a couple of very late winners. Can’t keep doing that. Surely. Draw potential. That’s why I’m leaving them this time. https://t.co/4nc3EqWhli — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 29, 2022

Mansfield go into tonight’s game on the back of back-to-back wins. They scored an 86th minute winner through Jordan Bowery away at Rochdale earlier in the month, and then a 95th minute winner through George Lapslie against Oldham Athletic last time out.

And Hartlepool will look to rectify a 2-0 defeat away at Northampton Town last time out. They’ve won just one of their last five in all competitions and one of their last five at home in all competitions too.

All to play for…

Mansfield certainly have it all left to play for this season – they have 10 games of their campaign remaining and only a one-point gap to make up to 7th place Tranmere Rovers, with the Stags having a number of games in hand on all of the current top seven.

As for Hartlepool, a play-off finish looks to be out of the question for them. But a top 10 finish is certainly achievable and a result against a strong Mansfield side tonight would be definitely put them on track to achieve that.