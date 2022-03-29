Stockport County boss Dave Challinor says they are not in a “mad rush” to integrate Hartlepool United and Morecambe loan pair Zaine Francis-Angol and Courtney Duffus into the starting XI straight away.

Stockport County swooped to sign the duo on loan from the Football League last week.

The pair have both linked up with the National League table toppers on a deal until the end of the season.

They were both missing from the 18-man squad for the Hatters’ trip to Eastleigh over the weekend, whereas fellow recent recruit Andy Cannon was on the bench.

Challinor has provided this update on on Francis-Angol and Duffus, as per Stockport County’s official YouTube channel:

“Zaine we only did really late so he’s not been in with us, we gave him the weekend off. He’ll be in with us from Monday.

“Courtney has been off with a bit of a cough so is a little bit behind. He’s probably the one we’ve got to be most careful with because he’s missed the most football. We’ll see where he is at physically and if it takes a little bit of time, then it takes a little bit of time.

“We’re not in a mad rush. They’re going into a squad that have won 20 games out of 21 so it wasn’t a case of bringing them in to rip up the playbook of the last three months. They will only add to what we’ve already got in the building.”

Hartlepool United and Morecambe situations

Hartlepool United gave Francis-Angol the green light to reunite with Challinor at Edgeley Park late last Thursday.

The left-back is now playing under the Stockport County manager for the third time in his career having previously been with him at AFC Fylde and with the Pools in the past.

He helped his parent club gain promotion to League Two last term and has played 22 times in all competitions so far this season.

Duffus has struggled for game time with Morecambe and has failed to find the net in his eight appearances in this campaign.

The Shrimps signed the former Everton, Yeovil Town and Bromley attacker last summer to add more competition to their ranks but he hasn’t been able to make an impact.

Stockport County have brought the pair in to add depth to their squad ahead of the promotion run-in and to help them get over the line.

The North West outfit are top of the league right now and are 11 points clear of 2nd place Wrexham.