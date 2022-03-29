Birmingham City sit 19th in the Championship after having a sub-par season under Lee Bowyer.

However, next year could be a fresh start for the Blues as they’ll look to push for a top-half finish with, hopefully, a new squad.

With a low finish in the table on the cards for Birmingham City this season, let’s have a look at how their squad could look next season…

Blues have a fair few players out of contract next season, including some loan players contracts ending.

The first of the lot is striker Lukas Jutkiewicz. The 33-year-old hasn’t had the best season for the Blues so far and Bowyer will probably look to move him out of the club.

Winger Jeremie Bela is also out of contract at the end of the season which could be a blow for Bowyer going into next season.

Other players that are out of contract include Kristen Pedersen and Connal Trueman with loan players that are returning to their parent clubs being Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi, Taylor Richards, Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez.

On the ins, it has been reported that Birmingham City are interested in signing Rangers man Jack Simpson after talks had been held.

The Blues could also look to bring in loan man Taylor in on a permanent transfer to replace out of contract Jutkiewicz after Taylor’s impressive start for Bowyer.

The main rumour for Blues fans at the moment is that Birmingham City are reported to look into getting loan star Hernandez in on a permanent deal after impressing since January.

This would be a massive signing for the Blues if made permanent and could definitely give them a boost next season.

Overall, there’s a lot of work to be done before Birmingham City become promotion-worthy, but that work could get well under-way this summer.