Ipswich Town man Sam Morsy has said he is “led to believe” striker Kayden Jackson will be signing a new contract with the club.

Since the appointment of Kieran McKenna, Jackson has come back into the Ipswich Town first-team picture.

The striker had played just two League One games before the New Year, but he has now played a part in 10 this year, only dropping out of the side in recent weeks because of an injury.

Jackson’s deal at Portman Road runs out at the end of the season and there have been question marks surrounding his future given his lack of game time earlier this campaign. However, teammate Morsy has now provided an encouraging insight into the striker’s future.

Speaking on The Totally Football League Show (quotes via TWTD), Morsy highlighted how players like Jackson who had fallen out of favour under previous management have been brought back into the fold under McKenna’s management, picking out Jackson as a prime example.

He also went on to reveal that he is “led to believe” the out of contract striker will be penning a new deal, saying:

“He’s out of contract in the summer and I’m led to believe he’s going to sign a new deal here, which is great for him.”

Life under McKenna

Portman Road seems a much brighter place under the management of former Manchester United and Spurs coach McKenna.

Ipswich Town are in stunning form and are still in the fight for the play-offs, sitting five points away from the top six in 9th place. The atmosphere among the supporters and within the squad seems much more optimistic about the direction the club is heading in, and with Jackson potentially signing a new deal, the striker will be hoping he can play an important role in helping move the Tractor Boys forward.

Since joining from Accrington Stanley in 2018, Jackson has scored 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 118 outings.