Sheffield United fans may remember their side’s failed pursuit of Reading midfielder John Swift a couple of years ago. Well, the midfielder is out of contract this summer and looks set for a new challenge.

Swift, 26, has had another standout season in the Championship, scoring 11 and assisting 13 in the Championship for strugglers Reading.

His creativity in the middle of the park is arguably the only reason why Reading aren’t currently sat in the bottom three. Now after six years with the club, Swift looks set to move on in the summer when his current contract expires.

The likes of Leeds United have been closely linked with the Englishman this season.

Blades’ failed pursuit…

Ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, Chris Wilder tried desperately to bring Swift to Bramall Lane – his side submitted a £4million bid which Reading rejected:

BREAKING: Sheffield United have had a bid of £4m rejected by Reading for midfielder John Swift – talkSPORT understands. pic.twitter.com/hyqTa0kHTt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 5, 2020

The Royals remained adamant that their star player wouldn’t be moving on any time soon. Now though, the club may regret that, with Swift set to leave for nothing in the summer and Reading facing relegation into League One.

Two years on though, Sheffield United could yet return for their man and they could yet seal the deal for nothing.

Nothing has suggested that the Blades have retained an interest in Swift. But expect the club to know full-well that Swift is available for free this summer and that there’s already teams being linked with him.

Sheffield United have had a lot of injuries to contend with this season, and they have a lot of players out of contract in the summer.

Central options are in relatively decent supply for manager Paul Heckingbottom but the addition of Swift would certainly be a shred one, with the potential of him and Sander Berge leading the Blades’ midfield next season sounding very exciting.