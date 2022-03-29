Middlesbrough have not had much luck with strikers in recent years and could look to address this problem in the summer.

Middlesbrough loaned in two Premier League forwards in January, with Aaron Connolly signing from Brighton and Hove Albion and Folarin Balogun arriving from Arsenal.

Both players have been hit and miss in a Middlesbrough shirt, scoring just four goals between them since the turn of the year.

Strikers have not been a strong point for Boro, with no player hitting the 20-goal mark for 32 years, with Bernie Slaven the last to achieve this feat way back in the 1989-90 campaign.

They need to address this issue and a player who is out of favour at his current club and has performed immensely in the Championship previously is Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

At St. James’ Park the Magpies have used Chris Wood, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Joelinton in this position ahead of Gayle, with the 32-year-old having played just five times in the top flight this season, none of which have been starts.

His limited playing time could see him push for a move away from Newcastle United in the summer, especially considering the pulling power they have to bring in big names to replace him given their recent takeover.

Gayle could be one of the names on the chopping block and Middlesbrough should reignite their interest from December and snap him up.

He has played in the Championship in three separate seasons. He scored 13 and registered six assists with Peterborough United in the 2012-13 campaign, then 23 goals and two assists with Newcastle United in 2016-17 and 24 goals and eight assists with West Brom in 2018-19.

Middlesbrough are lacking this sort of firepower and with his future at Newcastle United in doubt, a move could make sense for all parties.