Nottingham Forest loan man James Garner could be sold by Manchester United this summer, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest have had the highly-rated midfielder on loan this season and he has been a hit with Steve Cooper’s side.

Garner, 21, has made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

The Daily Mail claim his parent club “may consider a permanent sale” with fellow Premier League side Leeds United closely monitoring his situation.

Caught the eye at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest first signed Garner in January 2021 and he spent the second-half of the last campaign at the City Ground before the club decided to bring him back for a second spell last summer.

He is a key player for the Reds in the middle of the park and has been getting valuable first-team experience under his belt.

The youngster is due to return to Manchester United at the end of this term but he will currently be focused on helping Forest get into the Championship play-offs.

Garner is from Birkenhead and joined the Red Devils back in 2009 before rising up through their academy. He has made seven first-team appearances for the top flight giants so far in his career.

He was loaned out for the first time to Watford in the summer of 2020 but switched to Nottingham Forest halfway through his spell at Vicarage Road after playing 20 times for the Hornets.

His long-term future at Manchester United is up in the air right now despite being under contact until 2024.