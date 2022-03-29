QPR face a big summer ahead, no matter the outcome of this season.

QPR find themselves in 8th place of the Championship table. Fans were hoping for promotion this season after seeing their side spend much of the season in the top-six, but form has taken a turn and the R’s now face an uphill battle in trying to secure a play-off place.

Nevertheless, the summer ahead will be a vital one, with the R’s set to be readying themselves for a Premier League campaign or for another crack at promotion from the Championship.

Here we look at what QPR’s starting side might look like going into next season…

Mark Warburton has something of a goalkeeping crisis on his hands. Keiren Westwood was brought in this month after injuries to all of David Marshall, Jordan Archer, Liam Walsh and Seny Dieng, with the latter having been linked with a move away from the club.

Reports claim that West Ham are considering Dieng ahead of the summer and that’s bad news for QPR, with Dieng having been an important player for the club over the past two seasons.

Elsewhere, QPR don’t have too many players out of contract, but Warburton will be weary of another problem position emerging at left-back – Lee Wallace is one of the players out of contract, with Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum the only other reorganised left-back.

A left-back then could be needed in the summer. Elsewhere, Yoann Barbet and Moses Odubajo are out of contract, with Dion Sanderson set to return Wolves, leaving QPR’s defensive options going into next season very thin on the ground.

Moving further up the pitch, central options are in fairly decent supply with Sam Field, Stefan Johansen and Luke Amos all available, though Jeff Hendrick will return to Newcastle United in the summer and Dom Ball sees his contract expire.

Attacking-wise, QPR have lacked an out and out scorer this season. Many R’s fans would surely like to see Andre Gray sign permanently, though that seems unlikely with Watford looking set to head back down to the Championship.

Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes have both struggled with form and injuries this season too.

In terms of potential arrivals, one player linked with QPR in January was Tom Lawrence – the Derby County man is out of contract in the summer and could be a really keen signing for the R’s, although no reports have suggested that they still have an interest.

Warburton though wanted to bring in an attacking midfielder over January, having tried and failed to sign Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson – Lawrence the could easily come back onto QPR’s radar this summer given his contract situation.

All in all, QPR could be facing another busy summer in the transfer window. Promotion looks to be slipping away from them and if they’re competing in the Championship again next time round, they’ll need much more depth and quality.