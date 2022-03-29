Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley were both linked with a move for Club Brugge’s Owen Otasowie in the January transfer window.

Otasowie, 21, is a product of Wolves’ youth academy and left the Premier League outfit in August 2021, heading to Belgium to join Jupiler Pro League side Club Brugge.

However, the promising midfielder’s time in Brugge hasn’t gone how anyone would have hoped.

Otasowie is yet to make a single appearance for Club Brugge’s first-team after struggling in the fight for a place in the side. As a result, links emerged in January stating both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley were interested in the midfielder (Sky Sports, live transfer blog, 31.01.21, 14.33), but a move failed to materialise into anything beyond the rumours.

What’s the latest?

Although a winter move to either Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley didn’t happen, Otasowie’s situation hasn’t changed at Club Brugge.

Since then, Belgian news outlet HLN reported in February that Otasowie hadn’t been at the Belfius Basecamp, Club Brugge’s training ground, for “weeks”, stating that the midfielder would like to be back in England after struggling with private problems.

On top of that, manager Alfred Schreuder has remained coy on what the future could bring Otasowie, saying “we’ll have to wait and see” when asked about the midfielder’s situation.

Although nothing further has emerged regarding Sheffield Wednesday or Barnsley’s interest, all the signs point towards a summer move for the American midfielder after a difficult time in Belgium to date. There has been new interest in his services though, with MLS clubs linked in February, but those reports are yet to develop into anything further.

Otasowie is a talented midfielder and a promising player for the future, so it will be hoped that the situation can be resolved sooner rather than later.