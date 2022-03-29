Birmingham City figure pleased with development of Ryan Stirk and Josh Andrews at Mansfield Town and Rochdale respectively
Birmingham City loan’s manager Martin O’Connor says Ryan Stirk and Josh Andrews have come on “leaps and bounds” this season.
Birmingham City loaned the pair out to Mansfield Town and Rochdale respectively for this campaign.
The duo have both been gaining valuable first-team experience in League Two.
They are due to return to their parent club this summer.
O’Connor has said, as per a report by Birmingham Live:
“You have only got to look at the likes of Ryan Stirk and Josh Andrews who have come on leaps and bounds – experience-wise, mentally, they’re mature now, they know what it takes.
“In September when Ryan first went it wasn’t a great loan for him because he wasn’t playing as much as he is now. Part of my role is to speak to the coaches at the clubs, not just what the players think and it’s all positive from Mansfield.
“Nigel Clough and his brother Simon have all given Ryan fantastic recommendations and with the greatest of respect it adds value to our assets. If Ryan is at Mansfield and they go up, he has savoured what it takes to be in that environment and his value goes up. Whether or not we want to sell him.”
Ones for the future at Birmingham City?
Stirk has been on the books at Birmingham City since 2010 and has risen up through the academy of his local side. He has been a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels over the past few years and has made four appearances for their first-team so far.
The youngster was given the green light to head out on loan for the first time last last July and he has enjoyed plenty of football with Mansfield Town this term.
He has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Stags and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.
Andrews has made a decision impression with fellow fourth tier outfit Rochdale despite a couple of injury problems over recent times. The attacker joined Robbie Stockdale’s side in August and has scored five times in 18 games for the North West club.
Like Stirk, the Solihull-born man is a product of Birmingham City’s academy and joined them back in 2009.
He spent time on loan with Harrogate Town last year and played three times during his time in Yorkshire.