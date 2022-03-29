Birmingham City loan’s manager Martin O’Connor says Ryan Stirk and Josh Andrews have come on “leaps and bounds” this season.

Birmingham City loaned the pair out to Mansfield Town and Rochdale respectively for this campaign.

The duo have both been gaining valuable first-team experience in League Two.

They are due to return to their parent club this summer.

O’Connor has said, as per a report by Birmingham Live:

“You have only got to look at the likes of Ryan Stirk and Josh Andrews who have come on leaps and bounds – experience-wise, mentally, they’re mature now, they know what it takes.