Rotherham United currently sit top of the table in League One as they eye a promotion.

Rotherham United are hoping that they can get over the line to the Championship between now and the end of the season.

Their attackers Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo are out of contract this summer and are facing uncertain futures right now.

One forward they should look at bringing in the next transfer window is Forest Green Rovers’ Jamille Matt.

What the stats say…

Matt has had an impressive season in League Two this year for his side and has once again proved that he should be playing at a higher level.

He has been in red-hot form this term and has chipped in with 17 goals and nine assist to fire Rob Edwards’ side to the summit of the fourth tier.

As per WhoScored, the dominant striker is a force to be reckoned with in the air too – winning 4.8 aerial duels per game.

Matt has a very similar playing style Smith and that’s why he would slot perfectly in to Warne’s side, as either a replacement or back-up option.

Could a deal be done?

Matt still has one year left on his contract at Forest Green Rovers but they risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2023 if they don’t cash in on him this year or next January.

He has been with the Gloucestershire club since 2020 and will be itching to see how he would get on higher up the football pyramid after proving his worth in League Two.