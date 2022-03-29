Middlesbrough were linked with a move for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark during the January transfer window.

Reporter Pete O’Rourke stated on transfer deadline day that Middlesbrough were considering a swoop for the former Aston Villa man, but a move failed to materialise.

However, it was later claimed that Clark had turned down the chance to leave St James’ Park for the Riverside on loan. As a result, the Irishman remained with the Magpies and Chris Wilder went without one of his defensive targets.

The latest…

Since then, Clark has fallen further down the pecking order at Newcastle United, and it seems as though a summer exit beckons.

Eddie Howe left the centre-back out of his 25-man squad for the remainder of the season, meaning that Clark will not be playing again this season. Despite the fact he doesn’t have a place in Howe’s plans, the Harrow-born player has travelled to Dubai for Newcastle United’s mid-season training camp, though Chronicle Live‘s report states there are still ‘some observations’ that Clark has ‘no future’ with the club.

It remains to be seen if Middlesbrough have maintained their interest in Clark, but Boro boss Wilder has insisted the club will be targeting a specific profile of player in the summer – and Clark fits that profile.

Earlier this month, Wilder confirmed he is interested in bringing a left-footed centre-back to Middlesbrough ahead of the 2022/23 season, and Clark is exactly that. Given the three-at-the-back system Boro play, a left-sided defender is important, but there are currently no left-footed centre-backs in the squad.