Sheffield United are looking for an immediate return back to the Premier League following relegation last season, meaning we could see some movement around the Blades squad.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit in 5th place in the Championship table but still need to be wary of the teams around them with the play-off race being as close as ever.

With eight games to go for a lot of the sides, any team from mid-table upwards all have a shout at a play-off chance.

With promotion very much on the cards, we take a look at what Sheffield United’s starting XI could look like next season…

The Blades signed Croatian international centre-back Filip Uremovic last week. The 25-year-old has joined the Yorkshire club on an initial deal until the end of the season to try and give a helping hand in Sheffield United’s push for promotion. But, having signed during the final stages of the season, he could well be a player for next campaign should he sign a new deal. Uremovic certainly has the quality to play week-in week-out but needs time to settle in.

Morgan Gibbs-White is enjoying a fantastic season on loan at Sheffield United, being more than integral in their push for promotion. The Wolves graduate has scored nine goals, assisting seven for the Blades this season, but his loan deal is up in June. With reports emerging this month that Premier League sides such as Leeds United and Crystal Palace and Championship side Fulham are chasing the 22-year-old, it will be difficult for Heckingbottom to welcome the midfielder back next season, leaving a starting XI place in the side for any new incomings.

Elsewhere, Sander Berge was a well-wanted man in the summer following Sheffield United’s relegation. Not too long ago, the Norwegian spoke out on his future, not ruling out a summer move:

“In time, anything is possible,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of playing and staying healthy now, then many doors open. We’ll just see when that time comes.”

He would be a big miss for the Blades and whoever replaces him will have some big boots to fill.