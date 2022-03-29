MK Dons loan man Troy Parrott is a ‘quality’ player according to Conor Coventry
MK Dons’ Conor Coventry says teammate Troy Parrott is a “quality player”.
MK Dons currently have the pair on loan from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.
They have both played a key part behind Liam Manning’s side pushing themselves up into automatic promotion contention in League One.
The Dons are 3rd in the table and are three points off the top two.
Coventry has been full of praise for Parrott, as per a report by the MK Citizen:
“Troy is class. Obviously, I played with him before so I know his quality.
“I’m not surprised by how good he is. The way he’s been working for the team has been incredible, and it shows that he is still developing and learning. He’s a quality player and I’m just happy to play with him every week.”
Hit at MK Dons
MK Dons swooped to sign Parrott on a season-long loan deal last summer to add more firepower to their attacking options.
He was given the green light to leave Spurs again to get more first-team experience under his belt and has since enjoyed plenty of game time in the third tier this term.
The Republic of Ireland international has made 38 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with six goals and six assists.
Prior to his move to the Dons, he had two disappointing loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich Town.
Parrott joined his parent club back in 2017 from local side Belvedere and has since made four senior appearances for the Premier League outfit.
MK Dons are back in action this Saturday against Shrewsbury Town at home as they look to keep their push for promotion on track, before another game at Stadium MK against lowly Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.
They then take on AFC Wimbledon next weekend away with their rivals currently without a manager.