MK Dons’ Conor Coventry says teammate Troy Parrott is a “quality player”.

MK Dons currently have the pair on loan from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

They have both played a key part behind Liam Manning’s side pushing themselves up into automatic promotion contention in League One.

The Dons are 3rd in the table and are three points off the top two.

Coventry has been full of praise for Parrott, as per a report by the MK Citizen: