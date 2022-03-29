Sunderland were credited with interest in Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki during the January transfer window.

The Sunderland Echo stated that the League One club were tracking the former Burnley youngster in the winter as Denver Hume discussed a move to Portsmouth. However, while Hume moved on, Koiki remained with Northampton Town.

Koiki hit the ground running after joining the Cobblers in the summer, cementing a starting spot on the left-hand side at Sixfields. Overall, the 22-year-old has played 36 times in League Two, maintaining a place in the starting XI.

The latest…

Since Koiki was linked with Sunderland in January, he has attracted further interest.

Shortly after the transfer window, Northampton Town chief executive James Whiting confirmed that the club had turned down a significant bid for one of their star players in January. And, while the identity of the player was not revealed, Koiki had attracted plenty of interest from higher divisions the month prior.

It was claimed earlier this week that League One rivals Portsmouth are keeping an eye on the London-born defender as manager Danny Cowley prepares to reshape his ranks at Fratton Park.

If Sunderland are still interested in bringing Koiki to the Stadium of Light, fellow League One side Pompey may well be ready to rival them for his signature.

Koiki remains under the same contract too, meaning his current deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season, potentially putting pressure on Northampton Town to cash in while they can instead of risking a cut-price departure later in the campaign.