Lincoln City have had a frustrating past season in League One.

Lincoln City made the play-off final in the last campaign and were denied promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool.

They haven’t been able to bounce back from that loss and have been languishing in the lower reaches of the division over more recent times.

Here we look at what their starting XI could look like ahead of next term…

Lincoln City have a few players who are out of contract this summer such as John Marquis, Cohen Bramall and Max Melbourne.

Loan players such as Morgan Whittaker, Liam Cullen, Lewis Fiorini and Brooke Norton-Cuffy are all poised to head out the exit door back to their parent clubs.

The Imps have a few players out on loan at the moment like Theo Archibald at Leyton Orient, Sean Roughlan and Sam Long at Drogheda United and Freddie Draper at Gainsborough Trinity and they are all due to return to the LNER Stadium in a few months’ time.

Archibald, 24, has had an impressive season in League Two with Leyton Orient and has made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and seven assists.

He will fancy his chances of breaking into Lincoln City’s first-team and will give Michael Appleton’s side more competition and depth in attacking areas.

In terms of incomings, the League One side are keen to bring Alex Palmer back to the club from West Bromwich Albion, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The goalkeeper, who has recently been with Luton Town on an emergency loan, was a hit with the Imps in the last campaign and is way down the pecking order at the Hawthorns.