Mick McCarthy says he applied for the Sunderland job after Lee Johnson’s sacking, but didn’t recieve a call back from the League One club.

McCarthy, 63, was last in management with Cardiff City. The Barnsley-born boss saw his time in Wales come to an end after a disastrous start to this season, and he’s been out of work since.

But speaking in a recent interview with Extra.ie, former Sunderland boss McCarthy says he applied for the Black Cats job as soon as Johnson was sacked.

He said:

“I applied for it this time around. As soon as Lee Johnson — sadly for him — got the sack, I stuck my name in straight away.

“I said ‘oh I’ll take it to the end of the season’, (but) I did not even get a call back!’

“I do (want to get back into management). Look, I have not retired. Maybe the game has retired me but I have not retired.”

McCarthy was in charge of Sunderland between 2003 and 2006. He oversaw 147 games and won 63 of them, winning the Championship title in 2005 to take the Black Cats into the Premier League.

He’s a manager who’s remembered fondly on Wearisde. McCarthy has since had successful spells in charge of Wolves and Ipswich Town but after his recent Cardiff showing, it seems like the one-time Republic of Ireland boss has fallen behind the times.