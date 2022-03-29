Middlesbrough face Peterborough United on Saturday, but four of their players could turn out for their respective international sides before then.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder and his players are vying for promotion and have the top six in their sights.

They currently sit in seventh position and are two points outside of the play-off places with eight games left to play between now and the end of the season.

With the international break currently taking centre stage it has allowed Boro to have a well-needed rest whilst also being able to sharpen up tactics.

Yet four Middlesbrough players have been called up to represent their countries, three of which have already turned out for their respective sides in this break.

We take a look at the quartet, with all four potentially playing today…

Paddy McNair

After limping off in the FA Cup quarter final defeat to Chelsea last week, Boro boss Chris Wilder was hesitant as to whether McNair would join up with the Northern Ireland squad for their games against Luxembourg and Hungary.

They face the latter this evening but McNair sat out the 3-1 win over Luxembourg at the weekend because of the foot injury. It is touch and go whether he will play tonight.

Andraz Sporar

The Middlesbrough forward started in Slovenia’s 1-1 draw with Croatia on Saturday afternoon, and will see his country take on Qatar in a friendly this evening.

He was substituted early in the second-half last time out but will likely make an appearance against the World Cup hosts later.

Folarin Balogun

Another appearance for the England U21s on Friday night garnered another goal for the on-loan Arsenal man.

He made it 2 goals in 6 appearances as he netted the first in the 4-1 rout over Andorra U21s.

The Young Lions take on Albania U21s in Euro qualification this evening where Balogun will be looking to continue his recent goalscoring form.

Nathan Wood

Finally, defender Nathan Wood was called up to the England U20s side, and started against Poland’s youth side on Friday.

He lined up in a back three but unfortunately they lost 2-0 in the Elite League on Friday night.

England U20s take on Germany U20s tonight, and Wood will be hoping to make another start for his country at this level.