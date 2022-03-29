Barnsley are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship.

Barnsley are 22nd in the league table and are five points from safety with just eight games left to play.

The Tykes are back in action this weekend and have a huge home clash against 21st place Reading.

Here we look at what their starting XI could look like ahead of next season…

Barnsley have a couple of players who are out of contract at the end of this season in the form of midfielder Romal Palmer and Aapo Halme and both are currently facing uncertain long-term futures at Oakwell.

The Tykes have a decision to make on whether to keep hold of the pair for longer and their situations may well depend on what league the club are in next term.

Pota Asbaghi’s side will have a few loan players returning to Yorkshire such as Jack Aithinson from Forest Green Rovers, Herbie Kane from Oxford United, Luke Thomas from Bristol Rovers, Obbi Oulare from R.W.D. Molenbeek, Tomas Kalinauskas from AFC Wimbledon and George Miller from Walsall.

Aithinson, 22, has been a hit in League Two in this campaign and has scored seven goals in 44 games in all competitions for Forest Green to fire them to the top of the league. He will fancy his chances of breaking into his parent club’s first-team next season.

In terms of incomings, transfer rumours right now have been quiet due to the Tykes’ pursuit of survival.

AFC Wimbledon starlet Jack Rudoni was linked with a move to Barnsley in the January transfer window and he would be a shrewd addition regardless of whether they stay up or not if they were to reignite their interest.

The youngster has scored nine goals in all competitions this term and is only 20-years-old.