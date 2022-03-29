Blackpool have endured an amazing but unexpected season following their promotion from League One last campaign.

The Tangerines sit in 13th place of the Championship table, and a play-off push isn’t exactly out of the question just yet despite it looking unlikely, with them nine points behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Neil Critchley’s side have lost just one of their last six league outings and look to be cementing themselves as a solid second-tier side.

It looks likely that they will be playing in the Championship again next season, and Blackpool could well be in for a busy summer with some of their quality players wanted and potential incomings on the cards.

With that said, here is what the Seasiders’ starting XI could look like for next season…

Charlie Kirk joined Blackpool on a loan deal with an option to buy from Charlton Athletic during the January transfer window. He has made four appearances for his new side, assisting twice. At only 24 and being a standout player for his previous club Crewe Alexandra, the Tangerines could sign him and give him a place in the starting XI next season. Kirk already expressed his interest in a permanent move to the Seasiders as well.

Blackpool’s winter target Jay Fulton could be set to leave Swansea City during the summer transfer window, a report claimed last week. The 27-year-old has been largely out of favour this season, making just 11 appearances. The Tangerines may well reignite their interest in the midfielder and he could make his way into the starting XI next season.

Reports from a couple of months ago revealed that Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were all interested in winger Josh Bowler. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals, assisting three, since signing from Everton in the summer. His contract is due to expire at the end of the season but Blackpool hold a 12-month extension option. If he leaves, it’ll leave a space in the starting XI.

Elsewhere, veteran defender Richard Keogh sees his contract expire at the end of the season, leaving room for a new centre-back to join.