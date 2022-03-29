Peterborough United captain Oliver Norburn limped off in the early stages of Grenada’s 1-0 loss to Andorra on Monday night.

Norburn was starting alongside former Carlisle United midfielder Alexander McQueen in the middle of the park.

However, as per the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United ace limped off after 36 minutes after appearing to jar his knee into the pitch.

Following Norburn’s withdrawal, Posh now face a nervous wait to see the extent of Norburn’s injury.

Since arriving from Shrewsbury Town in the summer transfer window, the 29-year-old has missed only one Championship game. His absence came amid continued links with a January move to Blackpool after issuing a transfer request, but he has played a part in every game since then.

Looking ahead…

It seems as though Peterborough United will be dropping out of the Championship this season. Grant McCann’s side currently sit in 23rd place, seven points away from safety with eight games remaining.

Although their win over QPR gives them a glimmer of hope, survival may be a step too far for Posh.

As a result, there may well be departures of key players like Norburn over the summer, especially given his previous desire to depart. It remains unknown if the midfielder is still intent on moving further north, but McCann would surely like to keep a player of his ability on board.

Norburn has been Peterborough United’s captain for much of the season, so an injury to him would come as an unwelcome blow to their faint hopes of survival.