West Brom have ‘negotiated a clause’ in Jayson Molumby’s loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion which will see him be a Baggies player next season, reports Express & Star.

Molumby, 22, joined West Brom on loan from Brighton at the start of the season, with a view to making the deal permanent.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that Molumby was indeed set to become a permanent West Brom player and now, Express & Star have revealed that the Baggies are set to make Molumby a permanent figure after he surpassed a certain amount of games for the club.

West Brom are sad to be paying a fee of around £900,000 for his services, with the club expecting Molumby to become a key player in the years to come.

Laying down the foundations…

If there’s been one criticism of West Brom in recent seasons, it’s that they’ve not worked hard enough on laying down foundations, building for the long-term and so on.

The club has relied heavily on loans in recent seasons. They’ve suffered relegation’s and promotions most every season and it’s made for painful viewing.

But the signing of Molumby could indicate a step in the right direction – he’s still a very young player and is now an established international with Republic of Ireland.

He’s had a mixed first season at West Brom but has certainly shown a lot of potential, and playing regularly in the starting side next season could see him progress even further.

All in all, it seems like a really strong bit of business from the Baggies, who return to action against Birmingham City this weekend.