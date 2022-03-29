Blackpool star Keshi Anderson has been sidelined since January but could make a long-awaited return against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Anderson has been a big hit in the Championship this season, cementing himself as a key player in Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side.

The 26-year-old has managed six goals and five assists in 28 games across all competitions, but after playing a part in all but one second-tier game in 2021, Anderson’s only Championship outing of 2022 came on New Year’s Day. Blackpool’s star forward picked up an injury against Hartlepool United in the FA Cup and has been absent through a hamstring injury since.

But now, with the Tangerines preparing to return to action after the international break, Anderson could provide Critchley’s side with a welcome boost.

As per Lancs Live, the forward is in line for a return to the matchday squad against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Similar to fellow returnee Richard Keogh, he may have to settle for a spot on the bench, Anderson’s return to the squad will come as music to the ears of everyone at Blackpool.

A season to be proud of

Despite their strong form of late, it looks as though Blackpool will be playing Championship football again next season.

They sit nine points away from the play-offs in 1th and while stranger things have happened, it is unlikely that they’ll sneak into the top six. Regardless of that, this season has been brilliant for the Tangerines. Few would have expected they’d be where they are at any point in the season but they’ve shown that they are here to stay in the division.

The focus now will be on seeing out this season as strongly as possible before beginning to bring summer plans to fruition ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.