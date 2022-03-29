Sunderland have got their season back on track under Alex Neil, whose side currently sit in 7th place of the League One table.

Despite finding themselves outside of the play-off places, Sunderland look to have a very good chance of securing a top-six finish this season.

They’ve gradually improved in recent weeks under Neil. The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last six and put in a good performance v Lincoln City last time out, despite the game ending goalless.

Promotion or not this season, the summer ahead could once again hold a lot of change for Sunderland – here we look at what their starting XI might look like next season…

The biggest bit of transfer news coming out of the Stadium of Light right now is the news that Norwich City are interested in star striker Ross Stewart.

The Scot has scored 22 goals in League One this season and so it’s no surprise to see him being linked with a move away, though recent reports suggest that Sunderland are attempting to tie him down to a new deal.

Elsewhere, Patrick Roberts have stated his desire to stay at the club – the former Manchester City man has started to come good in recent weeks but with his short-term deal out in the summer, Roberts has made it clear his intentions to stay.

And another name linked with Sunderland is Guiseley striker Josh Stones, who also has interest from Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Contracts…

Sunderland don’t have too many names out of contract in the summer. Names like Aiden McGeady, Lee Burge and Bailey Wright remain out of contract in the summer though and so some replacements will definitely be needed.

And the departure of several loan players in the summer will definitely force the Black Cats into the transfer market.

All in all though, Sunderland could have a very similar starting XI next season – Neil seems to have formed a good starting side at Sunderland in recent weeks and with a few additions, possibly at full-back and in the middle of the park, they could become a really well-rounded side.

And keeping hold of Stewart should be a priority for the club this summer, with his attacking play becoming the focal point of the side.